Dye and Samford host East Tennessee State

Samford Bulldogs (12-7, 6-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (12-7, 6-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Logan Dye scored 23 points in Samford’s 75-74 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers are 3-7 in home games. East Tennessee State scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.