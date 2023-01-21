Dunn leads Temple against No. 1 Houston after 22-point performance

Temple Owls (11-9, 5-2 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-1, 6-0 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits…

Temple Owls (11-9, 5-2 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-1, 6-0 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Damian Dunn scored 22 points in Temple’s 73-58 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Cougars have gone 11-1 in home games. Houston is 13-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls have gone 5-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Jourdain averaging 1.8.

The Cougars and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Hysier Miller is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 17.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.