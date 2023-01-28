Duke takes on Georgia Tech after Filipowski’s 29-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duke Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Duke faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kyle Filipowski scored 29 points in Duke’s 78-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-5 in home games. Georgia Tech allows 70.6 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-4 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is averaging 13.4 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Filipowski is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

