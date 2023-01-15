Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Penguins

Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7…

Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing three in a row.

Pittsburgh is 21-15-6 overall and 11-5-4 at home. The Penguins have a 5-4-6 record in one-goal games.

Anaheim is 4-14-3 in road games and 12-27-4 overall. The Ducks have committed 203 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank second in league play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Marcus Pettersson: out (illness), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

