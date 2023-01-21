UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Duax's 21 lead Northern…

Duax’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72

The Associated Press

January 21, 2023, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday.

Duax added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Trevante Anderson led the way for the Flames (9-12, 1-9) with 27 points and seven assists. UIC also got 20 points and six rebounds from Jace Carter. In addition, Toby Okani finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Flames extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Duax scored seven points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 38-31. Northern Iowa pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a 10-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-45 with 11:19 left in the half. Duax scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Northern Iowa’s next game is Wednesday against Valparaiso at home, while UIC visits Missouri State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up