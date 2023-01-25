Drexel visits N.C. A&T following Watson’s 28-point game

Drexel Dragons (12-8, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-12, 5-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (12-8, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-12, 5-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Drexel Dragons after Marcus Watson scored 28 points in N.C. A&T’s 90-86 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Webster Filmore shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Dragons have gone 6-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 8.3.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.2 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Justin Moore is averaging 8.7 points for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.