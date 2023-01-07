Drexel plays Monmouth, looks for 4th straight home win

Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 2-1 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel…

Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 2-1 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -14.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dragons take on Monmouth.

The Dragons have gone 6-2 in home games. Drexel is ninth in the CAA with 11.6 assists per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.4.

The Hawks have gone 0-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Dragons and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coletrane Washington averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.