Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon’s 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 4.1.

The Dragons are 6-3 in CAA play. Drexel is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halloran is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Elon.

Justin Moore is averaging 8.9 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

