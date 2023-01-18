Drexel hosts conference foe Hampton

Hampton Pirates (3-15, 0-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes…

Hampton Pirates (3-15, 0-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Hampton in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Dragons have gone 7-2 at home. Drexel is the top team in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Pirates are 0-6 in conference play. Hampton allows 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

