Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 5:17 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals:

Semifinals

June 14

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Croatia

June 15

At Enschede, Netherlands

Spain vs. Italy

___

Third-place game

June 18

At Enschede, Netherlands

Semifinal losers

___

Final

June 18

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Semifinal winners

___

