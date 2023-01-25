Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals: Semifinals June 14 At Rotterdam, Netherlands Netherlands vs. Croatia…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals: Semifinals June 14 At Rotterdam, Netherlands Netherlands vs. Croatia June 15 At Enschede, Netherlands Spain vs. Italy ___ Third-place game June 18 At Enschede, Netherlands Semifinal losers ___ Final June 18 At Rotterdam, Netherlands Semifinal winners ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.