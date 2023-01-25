NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals:
Semifinals
June 14
At Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Croatia
June 15
At Enschede, Netherlands
Spain vs. Italy
Third-place game
June 18
At Enschede, Netherlands
Semifinal losers
Final
June 18
At Rotterdam, Netherlands
Semifinal winners
