Drame leads La Salle against Saint Louis after 24-point showing

La Salle Explorers (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (13-6, 5-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -14; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Fousseyni Drame scored 24 points in La Salle’s 71-59 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens are 9-2 on their home court. Saint Louis averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-3 in conference play. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Drame averaging 2.3.

The Billikens and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 12.9 points for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 11.2 points and 10.1 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

