Drake puts home win streak on the line against Bradley

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Bradley trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Drake is the MVC leader with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 7.6.

The Braves have gone 5-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Rienk Mast averaging 7.6.

The Bulldogs and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Mast is scoring 13.0 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

