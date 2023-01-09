Drake plays UIC on 5-game road skid

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-8, 1-5 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits…

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-8, 1-5 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits UIC looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Flames have gone 5-3 at home. UIC is seventh in the MVC in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 against conference opponents. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

Roman Penn is averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

