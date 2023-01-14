Drake faces Bradley, seeks 11th straight home win

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Bradley.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Drake has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 5-2 in conference play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Rienk Mast averaging 7.6.

The Bulldogs and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Duke Deen is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.7 points. Malevy Leons is shooting 47.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

