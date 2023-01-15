Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl is heating up, and so are the Edmonton Oilers. He scored two goals Saturday…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl is heating up, and so are the Edmonton Oilers.

He scored two goals Saturday night to help the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3, giving Draisaitl four goals in three games — all Edmonton wins.

“I think we’re finding our game a little bit, finding our identity as a team,” said Draisaitl, who produced his 50th career two-goal game. “It was a good effort again. We’ve been playing some good hockey.”

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.

The Oilers are finally beginning to resemble the team that advanced to the Western Conference final last season. They play four of their next five at home, but the Oilers are 10-11-2 at Rogers Place this season.

“Now it’s about going back home, getting a little bit of rest here, getting a good practice in and start attacking the record at home,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It’s time. Everybody knows that. That’s an area that we can be better.”

Draisaitl and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against the Knights. Draisaitl has 20 points in 17 career games against Vegas, and McDavid has 20 points in 16 games. McDavid’s first-period assist extended his points streak to seven games (five goals, six assists).

Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar and William Karlsson scored for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which has lost six straight (0-5-1) against division foes. Logan Thompson had 33 saves.

“If I have to emphasize we’re playing a divisional team, shame on the guys,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the way I look at it. We know who we’re playing. We may not know every place in the standings of every team. Most players don’t. But understanding the value of divisional points and coming out ready to play, it’s disappointing.”

The Oilers opened the game with Janmark and Draisaitl scoring on two of the first four shots on goal, taking a 2-0 lead just 1:42 into the game. Edmonton dominated the Knights in the first period, outshooting them 16-8, but the Oilers didn’t add to the lead.

Vegas struck with 1:14 remaining in the period when Kolesar shot from behind the goal and the puck went off Campbell and into the net to make it 2-1. Kolesar has six points in six games (two goals, four assists).

The Oilers twice went ahead by two goals in the second period — from Draisaitl and Kostin — but the Knights answered time. Cotter and Karlsson’s goals kept Vegas right there, trailing 4-3 entering the final period.

This was Vegas’ first game without captain Mark Stone, who suffered an upper-back injury Thursday against Florida and is listed as week to week by Cassidy. Stone underwent back surgery in May, but said recently he felt especially healthy. He is second on the Knights with 17 goals and 38 points.

PERSONAL REVENGE TOUR

Edmonton’s Janmark has scored four goals this season — all against his former teams. He scored a goal against Chicago, two against Dallas and then one against Vegas in this game.

“It just brings a little out of me, I guess” Janmark said. “It means a little more, so that’s when you want to score. Whenever you go through a little drought, these are the games you kind of hope that you come through.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Dallas and former coach Pete DeBoer on Monday night.

