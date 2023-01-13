SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
DP World Tour Hero Cup Team Scores

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 11:18 AM

Friday
The Abu Dhabi Golf Course
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Purse: $0
Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72
Ccaptain
First Round
Four Ball
Continental Europe (CET) 3, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 2

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) def. Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Shane Lowry (GBI), 1up

Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner (CET) def. Tyrell Hatton and Jordan Smith (GBI), 2up

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi (CE), Tie

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI) vs. Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET), Tie

Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk (CET) def. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre (GBI), 4 and 3

