DP World Tour Hero Cup Team Scores

Friday The Abu Dhabi Golf Course Abu Dhabi, UAE Purse: $0 Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72 Ccaptain First Round Four Ball Continental Europe (CET) 3, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 2

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) def. Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Shane Lowry (GBI), 1up

Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner (CET) def. Tyrell Hatton and Jordan Smith (GBI), 2up

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi (CE), Tie

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI) vs. Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET), Tie

Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk (CET) def. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre (GBI), 4 and 3

