DP World Tour Hero Cup Team Scores

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 11:09 AM

Saturday
The Abu Dhabi Golf Course
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Purse: $0
Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72
Ccaptain
Second Rounds
A.M. Foursomes
Continental Europe (CET) 8.5, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 6.5

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) vs. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), Tie

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Tyrell Hatton (GBI) def. Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry (CET), 1 up

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI), 3 and 1

Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 1 up

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, 3 and 2

P.M. Foursomes

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), 2 and 1

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 2 and 1

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Jordan Smith def. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET), 2 and 1

Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry def. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Seamus Power alnd Robert MacIntyre, 2 and 1

