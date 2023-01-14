DP World Tour Hero Cup Team Scores

Saturday The Abu Dhabi Golf Course Abu Dhabi, UAE Purse: $0 Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72 Ccaptain Second Rounds A.M. Foursomes…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday The Abu Dhabi Golf Course Abu Dhabi, UAE Purse: $0 Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72 Ccaptain Second Rounds A.M. Foursomes Continental Europe (CET) 8.5, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 6.5

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) vs. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), Tie

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Tyrell Hatton (GBI) def. Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry (CET), 1 up

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI), 3 and 1

Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 1 up

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, 3 and 2

P.M. Foursomes

Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET) def. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI), 2 and 1

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) def. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk (CET), 2 and 1

Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Jordan Smith def. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET), 2 and 1

Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry def. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, 1 up

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi def. Seamus Power alnd Robert MacIntyre, 2 and 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.