Domask leads Southern Illinois past Drake 53-49

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 21 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left as Southern Illinois knocked off Drake 53-49 on Wednesday night.

Domask also contributed eight rebounds for the Salukis (12-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Xavier Johnson scored eight points while going 3 of 7 (1 for 4 from distance). Lance Jones was 3 of 14 shooting (0 for 6 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding three steals. The Salukis extended their winning streak to seven games.

D.J. Wilkins led the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tucker DeVries added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Drake.

Johnson scored six points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into the break trailing 30-27. Domask scored a team-high 17 points for Southern Illinois in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Illinois visits Northern Iowa while Drake hosts Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

