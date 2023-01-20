Domask leads Southern Illinois against Missouri State after 32-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 6-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 6-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Missouri State Bears after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 78-70 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears are 6-2 on their home court. Missouri State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Salukis are 7-2 in conference play. Southern Illinois scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bears and Salukis match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Donovan Clay is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Domask is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Salukis: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.