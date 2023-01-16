BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Dixon and Villanova host Georgetown

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 3:21 AM

Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-10, 2-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 79-71 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Villanova is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Hoyas are 0-7 in conference matchups. Georgetown has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

