Dinkins scores 18, Canisius defeats Siena 66-62

The Associated Press

January 15, 2023, 3:13 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 18 points in Canisius’ 66-62 win against Siena on Sunday.

Dinkins also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Maslennikov added 14 points and had six rebounds. TJ Gadsden finished with 11 points.

The Saints (12-6, 6-1) were led by Michael Baer, who posted 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Javian McCollum added 13 points, five assists and two steals, and Jackson Stormo finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended the Saints’ seven-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Friday. Canisius visits Fairfield while Siena hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

