Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Yale after 21-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 2-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Yale Bulldogs after Jordan Dingle scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 72-60 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.4.

The Quakers are 2-3 in conference play. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Bulldogs and Quakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Jarvis is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

Dingle is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 23.4 points. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.