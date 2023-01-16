Dick leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 11 Kansas State after 21-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas visits the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats after Gradey Dick scored 21 points in Kansas’ 62-60 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by KJ Adams averaging 7.9.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.1 points, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 19.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

