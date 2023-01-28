DeVries leads Drake against Belmont after 21-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-6, 9-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Belmont Bruins after Tucker DeVries scored 21 points in Drake’s 70-68 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bruins are 8-1 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 40.3% from deep, led by EJ Bellinger shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 against conference opponents. Drake has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

DeVries is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

