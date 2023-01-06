DeVries, Drake Bulldogs take on the Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers (9-6, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (9-6, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs host Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Darnell Brodie paces the Bulldogs with 7.8 rebounds.

The Racers are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Roman Penn is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Perry is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Racers. Jamari Smith is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

