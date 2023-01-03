DeVries and Drake host Southern Illinois

Drake Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Drake’s 52-49 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Drake is third in the MVC shooting 34.0% from downtown. Okay Djamgouz paces the Bulldogs shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

DeVries is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.