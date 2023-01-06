Detroit Mercy visits Wright State following Davis’ 31-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Wright State Raiders after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-81 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 3-3 at home. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Andrew Welage shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

The Titans are 2-2 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 18.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Raiders.

Davis is scoring 24.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.