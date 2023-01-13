Denver plays conference foe North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-12, 0-5 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-9, 1-5 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-12, 0-5 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-9, 1-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit foes Denver and North Dakota face off on Saturday.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Summit scoring 75.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-5 in Summit play. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The Pioneers and Fightin’ Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Matt Norman is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 8.1 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

