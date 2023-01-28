Denver hosts Allen and UMKC

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC’s 64-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 at home. UMKC is sixth in the Summit with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Pioneers are 3-7 in Summit play. Denver has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Allen is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

