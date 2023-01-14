BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Dentlinger’s 26 help S. Dakota St. beat South Dakota 82-64

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:43 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night.

Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Paul Bruns led the Coyotes (8-10, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. A.J. Plitzuweit added 10 points for South Dakota. Kruz Perrott-Hunt also put up 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State hosts Omaha while South Dakota hosts Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

