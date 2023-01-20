Dennis and Toledo host Buffalo

Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -4.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Buffalo Bulls after Rayj Dennis scored 25 points in Toledo’s 90-75 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 8-1 at home. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 2.1.

The Rockets have gone 3-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Bulls and Rockets face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

JT Shumate is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

