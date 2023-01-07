Deloney and the Vermont Catamounts take on conference foe New Hampshire

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 1-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 1-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Vermont in a matchup of America East teams.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in home games. New Hampshire is third in the America East in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Clarence O. Daniels II leads the Wildcats with 10.7 boards.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in America East play. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Wildcats and Catamounts square off Sunday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Aaron Deloney is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.3 points. Dylan Penn is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.