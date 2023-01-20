Delaware takes on Drexel following Nelson’s 20-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-8, 5-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-8, 5-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Drexel Dragons after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 80-53 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Dragons have gone 8-2 at home. Drexel averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-4 in conference games. Delaware is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Nelson is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

