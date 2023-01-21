Delaware State visits North Carolina Central following Robinson’s 24-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-15, 0-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-8, 2-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (1-15, 0-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-8, 2-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -15.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 68-66 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 8-0 in home games. North Carolina Central is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 0-3 in MEAC play. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Corey Perkins averaging 3.1.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Brandon Stone is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Robinson is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.