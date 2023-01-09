Delaware State takes on Norfolk State, seeks to halt 12-game skid

Norfolk State Spartans (11-5, 1-0 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13, 0-1 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-5, 1-0 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -11; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State looks to break its 12-game slide when the Hornets play Norfolk State.

The Hornets have gone 1-3 at home. Delaware State is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 1-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is averaging 6.5 points for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 71.7% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

