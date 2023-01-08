Delaware State hosts Norfolk State, aims to end home losing streak

Norfolk State Spartans (11-5, 1-0 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13, 0-1 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-5, 1-0 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Norfolk State.

The Hornets have gone 1-3 in home games. Delaware State is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets and Spartans face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stone is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hornets. Khyrie Staten is averaging 9.0 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

