Delaware State hosts Morgan State after Thomas’ 27-point game

Morgan State Bears (11-9, 4-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-16, 1-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Delaware State Hornets after Will Thomas scored 27 points in Morgan State’s 77-71 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hornets are 1-4 on their home court. Delaware State has a 0-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 4-1 against conference opponents. Morgan State is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Koye Parker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Brandon Stone is shooting 52.9% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Malik Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

