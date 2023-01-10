Delaware hosts Timberlake and Towson

Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-7, 1-2 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-7, 1-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Nicolas Timberlake scored 20 points in Towson’s 67-55 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-3 in home games. Delaware has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-1 against CAA opponents. Towson scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Timberlake is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.4 points. Cameron Holden is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

