Delaware faces Hampton following Davis’ 28-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 1-7 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Hampton Pirates after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware’s 77-74 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates are 3-4 on their home court. Hampton has a 0-11 record against teams above .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-5 in conference games. Delaware is eighth in the CAA giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Pirates and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Russell Dean is shooting 33.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

