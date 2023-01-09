Debinha signs multiyear deal with KC Current

The Kansas City Current have signed Brazilian midfielder Debinha to a multiyear contract. Debora Cristiane de Oliveira, who goes by…

The Kansas City Current have signed Brazilian midfielder Debinha to a multiyear contract.

Debora Cristiane de Oliveira, who goes by her nickname, spent the last six seasons with the North Carolina Courage.

Considered one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer League, Debinha was signed to a deal as a free agent that will keep her with the Current through 2024 with an option for a third year.

“As a professional athlete, I always want to get better and to be on a competitive team that fights for titles, with excellent professionals,” she said in a statement.

Debinha is also a standout on the Brazilian national team, playing in the last two Olympics and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. She has 57 goals in 129 appearances with the team.

Debinha was on Courage squads that won a pair of NWSL championships. She was named the NWSL Championship Most Valuable Player in 2019.

