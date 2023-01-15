Dean leads Hampton against N.C. A&T after 21-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-14, 0-5 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-14, 0-5 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Russell Dean scored 21 points in Hampton’s 81-65 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates are 3-3 in home games. Hampton is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 3-3 in CAA play. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.6 assists per game led by Kam Woods averaging 3.3.

The Pirates and Aggies face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Woods is averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.