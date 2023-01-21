Dean and Hampton host Monmouth

Hampton Pirates (3-16, 0-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-18, 0-6 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (3-16, 0-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-18, 0-6 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Monmouth Hawks after Russell Dean scored 21 points in Hampton’s 79-73 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 0-7 in home games. Monmouth is 0-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates have gone 0-7 against CAA opponents. Hampton ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

The Hawks and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pirates. Dean is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 32.5% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 52.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Pirates: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.