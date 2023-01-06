De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions host conference foe Princeton

Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-10, 1-0 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Princeton Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-10, 1-0 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Columbia and Princeton meet on Friday.

The Lions have gone 5-4 at home. Columbia is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brown is averaging 9.8 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Ryan Langborg is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.