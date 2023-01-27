Dayton hosts Richmond after Burton’s 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers are 10-1 in home games. Dayton scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Spiders are 4-4 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.6% from deep. Aidan Noyes leads the Spiders shooting 75% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 60.1% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Burton is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

