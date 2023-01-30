Dayton hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-13, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-8, 6-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-13, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-8, 6-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Dayton Flyers after Philip Alston scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 72-58 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers have gone 11-1 at home. Dayton is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers are 1-7 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago gives up 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 12.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Alston is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

