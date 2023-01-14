Davis leads Memphis against Temple

Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits…

Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Temple Owls after Kendric Davis scored 42 points in Memphis’ 107-104 overtime loss to the UCF Knights.

The Owls are 5-4 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-2 in AAC play. Memphis is second in the AAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Davis averaging 5.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is averaging 9.5 points for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

