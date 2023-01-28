Davis leads Delaware against Northeastern after 20-point game

Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 4-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northeastern Huskies (8-12, 4-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Jyare Davis scored 20 points in Delaware’s 67-66 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-3 on their home court. Delaware is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 4-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

