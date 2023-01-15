Dartmouth visits Harvard following Ledlum’s 23-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (6-12, 2-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-7, 2-2 Ivy League) Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (6-12, 2-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-7, 2-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Chris Ledlum scored 23 points in Harvard’s 73-51 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson have gone 4-2 in home games. Harvard is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Green are 2-2 in conference matchups. Dartmouth is fifth in the Ivy League allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Crimson and Big Green match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Ryan Cornish is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

