Dartmouth hosts Pennsylvania following Dingle’s 33-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-2 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Jordan Dingle scored 33 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-55 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green are 3-3 on their home court. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Cornish averaging 2.3.

The Quakers are 2-1 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Big Green and Quakers square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cornish is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 21.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.