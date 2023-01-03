Dainja leads Illinois against Northwestern after 22-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Dain Dainja scored 22 points in Illinois’ 85-52 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 9-3 record against teams above .500.

The Fighting Illini are 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dainja is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 74.7% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

